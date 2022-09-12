Vicente “Ben” Blas Lizama, familian “Alejo/Chebot”, of Barrigada, died August 30 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. September 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

