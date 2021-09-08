Vicente "Ben" C. Castro, familian Nungi, of Dededo, died on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is offered at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo: 6 p.m. on weekdays - no Mass on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church (upper level) in Dededo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

