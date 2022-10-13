Vicente “Ben"/"Benny” Castro Naputi, Familian Adu/Guli, of Talo'fo'fo, died October 10 at the age of 81 years. At 6 p.m. October 13 (no Mass), Rosary will be prayed at the Naputi Residence, hse 339 San Miguel St., Talo'fo'fo. Mass of Intentions is being offered at 6 p.m. October 14, 8 a.m (5 p.m. for Vigil Mass) October 15, 9:30 October 16, and 6 p.m. October 17 at San Miguel Church in Talo'fo'fo. The 6 p.m. Mass on October 18 (9th night) will be followed by dinner at the Naputi Residence. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 29 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Church in Talo'fo'fo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

