Vicente "Benny" Charfauros Salas, familian Paledao, of Agat died Jan. 14 at the age of 69. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. at 214 N. Perino St., Agat. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat.
