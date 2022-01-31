Vicente “Bano"/"2 Short" Crisostomo Meno, familian Tisu/Chencha, of Inalåhan, died Jan. 8 at the age of 88. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at 175 Papaya Lane, Malojloj, and via Facebook Live, Ciana Boboy page. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries