Vicente “Bano"/"2 Short" Crisostomo Meno, Familian Tisu/Chencha,
Of Inalåhan, died Jan. 8 at the age of 88. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family’s residence, 175 Papaya Lane, Malojloj, and also being held via Facebook Live, Ciana Boboy page. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
