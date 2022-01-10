Vicente "Ben" Cruz Diaz, familian Bejong (Crisostomo), of Barrigada, died recently at the age of 60. Daily Mass is offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 a.m. Dec. 16-17; 10 a.m. Dec. 18; 5:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. Dec. 19; and at 6 p.m. Dec. 20-21. Rosary will be prayed after Mass. Funeral service will be held Jan. 10. Details will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lists of names for unclaimed tax refund, other checks on Department of Administration website
- DYA employee charged in alleged attack fired, offers apology: ‘I made a big mistake’
- Vacant shelter gets $9K water bill
- 'I made a big mistake': DYA worker fired after alleged attack on client
- Gov. Leon Guerrero sends out a statement following confirmation of 210 COVID-19 cases in one day
- Family: GWA finds no leaks in elderly's house with $36K water bill
- Complaint: Children beaten with rope with metal hooks
- ‘Guamanian Star’ show draws talented hopefuls
- 'We are concerned': Infections rise; 3 recent deaths confirmed
- Child molester gets 60 days in prison – on weekends
Images
Videos
- +2
More often than not, issues are more complicated than black and white. But 11 mayors and one vice mayor made a bad policy choice last week whe… Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
During the past few weeks an opportunity has presented itself that I had not previously given too much thought – at least not here. Read more
- +3
- Samuel Friedman
“We have met the enemy and he is us.” Pogo, 1970. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In