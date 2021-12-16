Vicente "Ben" Cruz Diaz, familian Bejong (Crisostomo), of Barrigada, died recently at the age of 60. Daily Mass is offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 a.m. on Dec. 16-17; 10 a.m. on Dec. 18; 5:30 p.m., 10 a.m. on Dec. 19; and at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20-21. Rosaries will be prayed after Mass. Funeral services will be held Jan. 10. Details will be announced at a later date.

