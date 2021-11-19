Vicente “Ben” Cruz Manibusan, familian Kadi, of Leyang, Barrigada, died Oct. 23 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention is offered daily at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
