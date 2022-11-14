Vicente Duenas Babauta

Vicente “Ben” Duenas Babauta, of Asan, died Nov. 8 at the age of 70. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. and will end on Nov. 17 at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. Nov. 26 at Nino Perdido Church, Asan. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon and burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

