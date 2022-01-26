Vicente “Ben” Gogue Arceo, familian Deyo, of Ordot, died Jan. 5 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot, and will end on Jan. 14. Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

