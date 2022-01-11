Vicente “Ben” Gogue Arceo, familian Deyo, of Ordot died Jan. 5 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is offered at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot as follows until Jan. 14: 6 p.m. Mass Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

Tags

Load entries