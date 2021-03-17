Vicente "Ben" Guerrero Franquez, familian Chilenko, formerly of Sinajana, and recently of Agana Heights, died March 9 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. March 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Congresswoman who thought Guam not part of US will get island cookies
- Fisherman Jeffrey Tereas passes away at sea during derby
- Man charged with child abuse after being caught on camera
- Out of food, man's sailboat trip from Mexico stops on Guam
- China cyberattack targets GovGuam
- Road to Recovery: If I can do it, so can you
- Georgia representative lumps Guam into foreign countries undeserving of federal aid
- Road to Recovery: 'I felt trapped' by addiction to meth
- 3rd relief checks for Guam await federal approval
- Undercover drug bust in Harmon leads to arrest
Images
Videos
It is jarring to hear that a Guam Department of Labor employee has been caught stealing federal unemployment benefits while employed to proces… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Lord knows, it has taken many decades for yours truly to be patient of what my mother called “mindful mindlessness” – my words, not hers, whic… Read more
- Most Rev. Michael J. Byrnes
Editor's note: The archbishop’s signature is affixed to the pdf version of this pastoral letter which has been disseminated widely and is also… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In