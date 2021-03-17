Vicente "Ben" Guerrero Franquez, familian Chilenko, formerly of Sinajana, and recently of Agana Heights, died March 9 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. March 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

