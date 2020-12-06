Vicente "Ben Penko" Lujan Leon Guerrero, of Barrigada, died on Dec. 3 at the age of 79. Mass is being offered at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows until burial: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:15 a.m. on Saturday 6 a.m. on Sunday; and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.
