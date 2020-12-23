Vicente "Ben Penko" Lujan Leon Guerrero, of Barrigada, died Dec. 3 at the age of 79. Mass is being offered at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows until burial: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:15 a.m. on Saturday; 6 a.m. on Sunday; and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. Dec. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

