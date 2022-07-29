Vicente "Ben"/"Vincent" M. Ferrer, of Yigo, died June 14. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at 118 Mapola Loop, GHURA 505, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be celebrated from noon-1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Burial will take place at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

