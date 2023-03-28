Vicente (Benny) Maguadog Acfalle, of Sinajana, passed away March 24 at the age of 70. Masses will be offered at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, (no mass Wednesday), 6:30 a.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, and March 31st (last day) at St Jude Church, Sinajana. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8-10 a.m. April 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church, Sinajana. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Load entries