Vicente "Ben Dado" Mendiola Quidachay, of Sinajana, died March 15 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries