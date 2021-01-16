Vicente Munoz Evangelista, also known as “Ben," of Toto, died Jan. 10 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being said at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and concluding on Jan. 29. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. Jan. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery in Hagåtña.
