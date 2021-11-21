Vicente Pablo Lizama, also known as “Ben Kicho/Uncle Ben,” of Barrigada, died Nov. 7 at the age of 88. Last respects for immediate family will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

