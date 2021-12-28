Vicente “Salad” Pangelinan Ignacio, familian Pa’eng, of Yigo died Dec. 18 at the age of 85. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7, 2022 at the Guam Bible Fellowship Church, Chalan Josen Olimpia, Dededo. Memorial service will commence at noon, followed by cremation at Ada's Mortuary. Burial will be announced at a later date.

