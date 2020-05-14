Vicente Reyes Bravo Jr., also known as "Bravo Jr.," of Dededo, died May 8 at the age of 83. Private funeral services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Zero positives out of 17 COVID-19 tests conducted today
- 500 checks cut to help low-income families
- $338K in Guam tax refunds to be mailed out this week
- US passport operations 'extremely limited'
- Caring for others comes naturally for mother-daughter nurses
- Top aides report more hours, pay
- $75.9M in relief checks processed, DOA to mail out
- Residents wait for assistance
- DPHSS releases list of businesses and guidelines for reopening when PCOR 2 is declared
- From shopping to GovGuam services, more to reopen today
Images
Videos
Our nurses and other health care workers, firefighters and police officers who stand at the front lines in this fight against COVID-19 should … Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In the last week, I was happy to see the government and the churches are working together. Due to the virus that causes COVID-19, many faithfu… Read more
- By Ray Topasna
I was disappointed, but not surprised, when former Gov. Eddie Calvo decided to criticize efforts of the Leon Guerrero administration in dealin… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In