Vicente Tenorio Barcinas, also known as “Vicente Martin/Ben,” of Camp Witek, Yona, died on Aug. 6 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Aug. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries