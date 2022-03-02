Vicente “Fa’et” U. Garrido, of Machanao, Dededo, died Feb. 23 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

