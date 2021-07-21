Vicente Ungacta Perez, also known as “Ben,” of Maimai, Chalan Pago, died July 13 at the age of 73. Family rosary is being prayed each evening at 8 p.m. at 121 Andy Santos Drive (via Maimai Road) in Chalan Pago. Rosaries will end on July 22. Last respects will be held from 2-5 p.m. July 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon July 30 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

