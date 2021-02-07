Vicki Ann Chargualaf Reyes, of Nimitz Beach, Agat, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 39. Mass of Intention will be held at San Dimas Merizo Catholic Church at 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays; and at 5 p.m. on Saturdays. There also will be a Mass at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at San Dionicio Church, Umatac. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-10:45 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Merizo San Dimas Church. Interment will immediately follow at Merizo Community Catholic Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries