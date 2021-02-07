Vicki Ann Chargualaf Reyes, of Nimitz Beach, Agat, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 39. Mass of Intention will be held at San Dimas Merizo Catholic Church at 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays; and at 5 p.m. on Saturdays. There also will be a Mass at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at San Dionicio Church, Umatac. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-10:45 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Merizo San Dimas Church. Interment will immediately follow at Merizo Community Catholic Cemetery.
