Victor Ellis Mesa, of Afame, Sinajana died May 21 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 4 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

