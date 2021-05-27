Victor Ellis Mesa, of Afame, Sinajana died May 21 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 4 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit: GWHS teacher, coach raped minor student in 1998
- Complaint: Hotel room trespasser said he’s Secret Service
- Man allegedly caught with meth outside of police precinct
- Daughter of Guam earns aeronautical degree, pilot certification
- Cops cleared in shooting that left man, wife dead
- Phone tap records alleged drug plot
- Man pleads guilty to raping little girl
- With $553M in hand, GovGuam urged to pay local relief program
- 2,495 tax refunds processed
- FBI: Case of missing sisters remains open 10 years later, $25K reward offered
Images
Videos
"That's pretty ballsy." Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
Last week I participated in a very nice graduation ceremony at the Northern Marianas College. The University of Guam extended the Bachelor of … Read more
- By In Kook Kim
"Minari," an Academy Award-winning film will be screened at Tango Theaters, Micronesia Mall on the evening of May 28 as part of a cultural eve… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In