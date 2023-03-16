Victor “Vic Bobo” Enrique Guerrero Munoz, of Toto, died March 15 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. March 17, 6:30 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m. March 19, 6 p.m. from March 20-22, and at 12:10 p.m. March 23 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9–11 a.m. March 28 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
