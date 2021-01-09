Victor "Vic" Jessie Sablan Damian, of Sinajana, died Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. Monday, Jan.11, at Ada’s Mortuary and Funeral Home in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana.

