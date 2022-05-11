Victor “Victot” John Aldan Deleon Guerrero, familian Beja, of Dededo, died April 26 at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 9-11:20 a.m. May 20 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries