Victor "Vic" Quinata Sanchez, of Dededo, and formerly of Humåtak, died May 23 at the age of 70. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo, and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level). The last night of Mass is May 31. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon June 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

