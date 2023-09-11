Victor "Vic" Salas San Nicolas, of Mongmong, passed away Sept. 5 at the age of 66. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 14 at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

