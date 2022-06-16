Victor Sarmiento Wong, of Dededo, died May 20 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 4 - 7 p.m. June 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. June 23 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

