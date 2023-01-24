Victor Solomon Garrido Camacho, Familian Goro Ko / Te’ / Solomon, of Sinajana, died Jan. 19 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention & Rosary are being offered at 6 p.m. Jan 25 and 27, 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at St. Jude Thaddeus Church. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

