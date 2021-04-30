Victor "Vic" Tenorio Delos Reyes, also known as "Daddy Vic," of Adacao, Mangilao, and formerly of Barrigada, died April 16 at the age of 67. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park. Mass will be offered at 7:30 a.m. May 16 at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto.

