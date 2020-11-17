Victoria Acfalle Tainatongo, also known as “Vicky/To’,” familian Nika, of Merizo, died Oct. 25 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo. Interment will follow at Merizo Cemetery.

