Victoria “Tora” Aguon Torres Quenga, Familian “Aguilat / Inda” of Yona, died Dec. 6 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona, as follows: 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries