Victoria Ann Cruz Rivera Porter, also known as "Vicky," of Florida, died May 30 at the age of 59. Public visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 3 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Interment service will follow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of face masks and social distancing are being observed.

