Victoria Ann Rivera Porter, familian Chele'/Tiyu/Tuba, of Greencove Springs, Florida, and formerly of Agat, died May 30 at the age of 59. Mass of Intention will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
