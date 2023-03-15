Victoria "Laur" C. Robeniol Rebugio, of Dededo, died March 3 at the age of 100. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. March 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

