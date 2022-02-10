Victoria "Lu/Vicky" Chaco Nauta, of Hågat, died Feb. 7 at the age of 51. Mass of Intention is at 7 a.m. from Monday to Friday (no Mass Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hågat.

