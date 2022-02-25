Victoria "Lu/Vicky" Chaco Nauta, of Hågat, died Feb. 7 at the age of 51. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 7 a.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass Thursday); 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hågat.

Tags

Load entries