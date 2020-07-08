Victoria G. Damasco, of Dededo, died July 5 at the age of 95. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m.-noon July 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

