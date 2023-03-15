Victoria Ysmael Ramos, of Dededo, died March 13 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention followed by Rosary is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (Lower-level) nightly and at 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (Upper-level) at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. March 27 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Sta Barbara Church, Dededo (Upper-level). Interment services will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

