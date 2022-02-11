Victorina Ulloa Maratita, also known as “Benang,” of Barrigada, formerly of Rota, died Feb. 8 at the age of 92. Nightly rosary is being said at 247 Machuate St. in Barrigada at noon and 7 p.m. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang Barrigada.

