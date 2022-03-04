Victorina “Benang” Ulloa Maratita, of Barrigada, formerly of Rota, died Feb. 8 at the age of 92. Nightly rosary is being said at noon and 7 p.m. at 247 Machuate Street, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

