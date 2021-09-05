Victorio "Vic" Larios Diras, of Santa Rita, died Aug. 31 at the age of 76. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6:30 p.m., at the family residence, and will be streamed live on Facebook due to COVID-19. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

