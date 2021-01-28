Vidal Grate Estoy, of Dededo, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 92. Rosary is being prayed 7 p.m. nightly at 376 W. Sta. Monica Ave. Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.

