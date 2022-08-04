Vince "Pali" Patrick Blas Mesa, Familian Diso, Gabit, Golo, and Dodo, of Barrigada, died July 27 at the age of 58. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly via Zoom. Last respects will be held from 8-noon at San Agustin’s Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment services will follow thereafter at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In