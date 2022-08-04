Vince "Pali" Patrick Blas Mesa, Familian Diso, Gabit, Golo, and Dodo, of Barrigada, died July 27 at the age of 58. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly via Zoom. Last respects will be held from 8-noon at San Agustin’s Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m.  at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment services will follow thereafter at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

 

