Vincent "Ben" Anthony Castro, of Sinajana, died on June 17 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

